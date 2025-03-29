FOX Sports Host Thinks Landing No. 1 Pick Would "Vindicate" Miami Heat
With the Miami Heat's disappointing season, many are looking towards the offseason.
Even with nine games left in the regular season, the Heat have a good chance of making the Play-In tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, for a team that was in the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, the team will presumably see massive changes this offseason.
The Heat parted ways with Jimmy Butler after months of dispute between him and the front office. Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
FOX Sports host Nick Wright hopes the Miami Heat add Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg in the June draft.
"I'd like to see him in Miami," Wright said on First Things First. "I feel like Miami got screwed by Jimmy Butler and I think that would be a little vindication."
The Miami Heat have a three percent chance of obtaining the No. 1 overall pick. Throughout this college basketball season, Flagg is highly regarded as the No. 1 player. It would take an enormous amount of luck for the Heat to win the draft lottery.
If the Heat somehow draft Flagg, they could become immediate contenders in the East. Flagg is praised as a player who can contribute immediately at the NBA level.
SHOULD HEAT HAVE CONCERNS OVER PLAY-IN?
The Miami Heat's potential sixth consecutive playoff appearance is in real jeopardy.
The Heat are having an identity crisis. After moving on from Jimmy Butler at last month's trade deadline, the Heat are in an interesting position as a franchise. The team is not good enough to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference but their roster is more talented than those at the bottom of the conference. Sitting in mediocrity is not something the Heat faithful expect from this franchise that was just in the NBA Finals two seasons ago.
The Miami Heat should be a bit concerned about making the Play-In tournament according to Bleacher Report.
"With most teams in the East already establishing themselves as a playoff team or a tanker, the Miami Heat are the one franchise in at least a little danger of falling out of the play-in tournament," the article wrote. "...this is a team in real jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in six years. In doing so, Miami would keep its first-round pick in 2025, yet it would make its 2026 selection unprotected while being owed to (who else?) the Thunder."
The Heat are the No. 10 seed in the East with a 32-41 record, the lowest projected seed in the Play-In tournament. They have a six-game lead over the No. 11 Toronto Raptors. With nine games left this season, the Heat need a spark to make some run in this year's playoffs. If not, it may be time to look ahead to the offseason.
HEAT PURSUING WILLIAMSON?
Zion Williamson's tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans could come to an end this offseason.
The 2019 No. 1 overall pick out of Duke entered the league with high expectations. The Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference this season. Many expect the team to be sellers this offseason after parting with veteran Brandon Ingram at last month's trade deadline.
The Miami Heat could be a team interested in the 25-year-old according to Bleacher Report.
"The Jimmy Butler-less Heat seem primed for a shakeup, and president Pat Riley seldom misses an opportunity to chase a distressed asset," the article wrote. "Williamson should easily meet that definition. Even if this run has helped restore some value, he won't cost nearly as much as a player of his caliber normally would. He won't hit even the 40-game mark, which he has failed to clear in four of his six seasons."
This season, the Heat saw a breakout from Tyler Herro. Herro was in the same draft class as Williamson. The two would be building blocks for a new era of Miami Heat basketball post-Butler. Along with Bam Adebayo, the Heat could become prime contenders in the Eastern Conference over the next few seasons.
Williamson has been the subject of concerns over his weight, injuries and motivation on the court but his performance this season shut down some questions. This season, Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. He is under contract through 2028.
