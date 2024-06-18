G League Elite's Ron Holland May Slip Out Of Draft Lottery Right Into The Miami Heat's Hands
The right developmental system could do wonders for Ron Holland, who entered this season as a potential No. 1 pick and exited it as someone no longer guaranteed to go in the lottery.
And, well, developmental programs don’t get much better than the one found with the Miami Heat.
The Heat, who have transformed both well-regarded prospects into stars and afterthoughts into rotation players, could be exactly the right franchise to get Holland back on track. He, meanwhile, could give Miami a non-zero chance of spawning its next star while also supplying copious amounts of athleticism, energy, defensive versatility and above-the-rim finishing.
Holland’s numbers with the G League Ignite were all-volume, no-efficiency. He stuffed the stat sheet with 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals but also shot just 24 percent from three with nearly as many turnovers (2.9) as assists (3.0).
His game needs a good buffing, and this coaching staff just so happens to be one of the best buffers in the business. If Heat successfully tapped into his full potential, they might wind up with an all-purpose stopper who creates for himself and teammates off the dribble and routinely has highlight reels spinning.
Miami has eyes on Holland, so clearly there is some level of interest from the franchise. As there should be. Few prospects in this draft have a ceiling as high as his.
Now, there are some logistical concerns with Holland. First, will this raw 18-year-old be ready to contribute during whatever is left of Jimmy Butler’s prime? Second, can the Heat find enough shooting between Holland, Butler and Bam Adebayo to keep their offensive end from being problematically congested? Those are real questions for the front office to tackle.
In the end, though, it isn’t hard to envision Miami valuing the possible reward of Holland over the risks associated with him. If he remains on the board when the Heat come on the clock at No. 15, he should get serious consideration.
