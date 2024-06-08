G League Ignite Star Attracting The Attention Of Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are dialing in on a list of talented prospects with less than three weeks until the 2024 NBA Draft.
On their radar is G League Ignite star Ron Holland, who averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.5 steals on 44.3 percent shooting last season.
“Holland’s range appears to be a little wider than initially thought,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote. “He has fans among teams drafting in the top 10 but is casting a fairly wide net in workouts, including teams such as the Miami Heat at No. 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17, in part because of his strong positional fit in those attractive markets.”
The 18-year-old would join the Heat's room of rising star forwards, including Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. Jaquez burst onto the scene as the No. 18 pick in last year's draft while Jovic made major improvements on both ends of the floor in his sophomore season. Holland is a desirable player because of his high motor, athleticism, and defensive versatility.
Some see Holland as a top-10 selection, but the uncertainty of this draft class means anyone can fall past their projection. Other prospects connected to the Heat include Devin Carter (Providence), Jared McCain (Duke), and Isaiah Collier (USC).
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE