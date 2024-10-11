Golden State Warriors Once Again Predicted To Target Miami Heat Star
Jimmy Butler seemingly hopes to remain with the Miami Heat, but if available, would have plenty of championship contenders picking up the phone.
One of the most obvious is the Golden State Warriors, as they are not satisfied with the four championships in the Stephen Curry era. And they have the assets necessary to acquire him.
Bleacher Report named Butler as the Warriors' top trade target in a recent article.
"Butler's demonstrated excellence in the biggest games would certainly have appeal to a Dubs team that may only have one last ride in it—if that," B/R's Grant Hughes wrote. "Of course, Butler also comes with massive financial concerns. He'll hit free agency after 2024-25 (assuming he declines his player option) and will likely want a pricey extension."
Golden State is willing to overlook any financial hump to win a final title with Curry at the helm. The harder obstacle is parting ways with multiple pieces of their young core, highlighted by Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and draft capital.
The first half of the regular season could determine Heat team president Pat Riley's response to the Warriors' call. If Butler is showing similar trends of inconsistency and health concerns, his willingness to move in a younger direction becomes much easier.
Alternatively, a successful start to the year would sway Riley to once again compete for a ring.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.