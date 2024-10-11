Jimmy Butler Shares Brutally Unfiltered Opinion On Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat cannot stand the Boston Celtics, especially forward Jimmy Butler.
The Heat's season ended at the hands of the Celtics in a Round 1 playoff series where all Butler could do was watch. The large majority of Butler's life over the last year was documented in the recently released Netflix series Starting Five.
Butler, the six time All-Star, made abundantly clear his opinion on the Celtics, saying, "[Expletive] Boston, [expletive] Boston," Butler said. "I don't know if I can keep talking about Boston."
Butler is far from the only seeking revenge against the reigning champions, as the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks all had their seasons ended by Boston in recent years. The Sixers and New York Knicks pose the greatest threat to the Celtics coming out of the Eastern Conference once again.
The Starting Five documentary revealed much more personal details about Butler than his hatred for the Celtics. The series showed he also endured the death of his father last February. According to the show, Butler's father, also named Jimmy, passed away at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.
The 35-year-old is entering next season battle-tested, motivated, and ready to compete as a darkhorse championship contender.
