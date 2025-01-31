Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Concerns About Signing Jimmy Butler
Despite the first five seasons with the Miami Heat seemingly feeling like the perfect organization for Jimmy Butler, he has burned all bridges with the front office in his sixth year.
Butler has wanted a maximum extension, which will be around a $113 million contract ending when he’s almost 40. Once the Heat said no, Butler demanded a trade and became a distraction to the team as he’s done with every team he’s been with. The Golden State Warriors don’t want to be the fifth team Butler causes headaches for.
On The Kevin O’Connor Show podcast, they discussed the Warriors' wariness of Butler acting out on them as he has on the Heat if a potential deal to land him would happen. Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr were the main people who had several concerns.
“My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the Warriors locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings,” O’Connor said. “Golden State’s indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr’s worries about the personality fit there.”
Beyond Curry and Kerr, they still would have some of the same concerns the Heat have had concerning Butler’s interest in a sizeable contract despite his increasing age.
“While I have not heard Draymond Green also share those concerns, it is interesting on his podcast, he went out there and talked about it, detailing the challenges trading for Butler’s $48 million salary,” O’Connor continued. “And that echoes the concerns of the Warrior’s front office would have with everything they would have to give up to go get Butler.”
COULD MIAMI HEAT TARGET SACRAMENTO KINGS ALL-STAR REPORTEDLY LOOKING FOR A TRADE?
De’Aaron Fox’s time apart of the Sacramento Kings may be at its end as the team announces they may be willing to trade him before the Feb. 6 deadline.
Fox is currently under contract with the Kings for the next two seasons. However, the Kings have underperformed outside the 2022-2023 season, when they made their first playoff appearance since 2006.
The Miami Heat have also been discussing a potential rebuild. Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the team after they refused to give him an extension of at least $113 million. His maximum extension will potentially last until he’s nearly 40 years old.
In Shams Charania’s report, it's believed Fox has a team in mind he’d like to go to before he’s a free agent by the 2026 offseason. The Heat can be an option as they have built their roster’s future for adding another star to replace Butler after he leaves.
ESPN ANALYST PRAISES MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE FOR BREAKUT ROOKIE SEASON
One of the most significant bright spots of the season for the Miami Heat has been Kel’el Ware, playing as nearly a lock for the Rookie of the Year award.
Ware spent most of his time on the bench or in and out of the G-League, as several Heat rookies have done to start their debut seasons. This all changed on Dec. 21. Ware took complete control of the backup center duties, leading to his dominance getting starter-level minutes on Jan. 19.
In the past five games, Ware has averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks on 54.9 percent shooting and 46.4 percent from three-point range.
Tim Legler and Adam Mares spoke on their All NBA podcast about Ware’s dominant stretch since becoming an essential part of the rotation. They believe he has a good chance of winning the award regardless of whether he just started getting a chance this late in the season because of how well he’s been playing.
“It’s not like Miami is completely irrelevant, but they’re not a contending team,” Legler said. “But if you average 15 or 16 over half a season and you’re on a team like Miami, that’s sort of a middle of the pack, .500 type of team; eventually those numbers are going to outweigh the other things. He’s opening eyes right now with his consistency and high-level production.”
Mares praised the Heat and Erik Spoelstra for finding another underrated player who emerges and plays very well in a larger role once given the opportunity.
“This is right out of the Spoelstra playbook, I feel,” Mares said. “Always finds guys that are just under the radar for half a season. All of a sudden, they break out, and they’re in a playoff rotation. We’ve seen this with Duncan Robinson and a handful of other guys that just become good. This, to me, is right on track.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.