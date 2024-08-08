Inside The Heat

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Instead of following instincts, recently retired NBA forward Gordon Hayward made a career-altering decision by listening to his agent in 2017.

Hayward was close to signing with the Miami Heat that summer but chose the advice of his agent, Mark Bartelstein, by meeting with the Boston Celtics.

At that point, it was all over for the Heat. Hayward signed with the Celtics shortly after the meeting,

“I remember vividly telling my agent after each meeting, like I started with Miami, and I’m like, ‘I want to go to Miami. We don’t even need to do the other meetings.’ Miami is the place I want to be," Hayward said on The Dan Lebatard Show with Stugotz. He kind of was like, ‘Well, we got to hear everyone out.’"

There went the Heat's chances to sign Hayward. The Celtics were coached then by Brad Stevens, who also coached Hayward at Butler.

"The Heat have always been a first-class organization, so I was really, really close to signing there," Hayward said. "I feel like Spo is one of the best coaches in the league, and obviously, Pat Riley is legendary in his own right. I was very close.

"Also, my brother-in-law lives in Miami. My wife would have loved living there and the beach and everything, but ultimately decided to go to Boston.”

Hayward sustained a career-changing ankle injury early in his first season in Boston.

