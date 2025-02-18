Hall Of Famer Breaks Down LeBron James' Decision To Join Miami Heat In 2010
LeBron James shocked the NBA world when he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in 2010.
The move paired him with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, giving the Heat three of the top 10 players in the league. During an interview with Candace Parker, Wade said he knew about the decision a week before, but James still kept them on edge.
"When I was a little shook, LeBron stopped answering his phone after July 4," Wade said. "I didn't hear from the man. I was reaching out to him making we're still good because this is a very tough decision ... I was a little nervous."
With James and Wade, the Heat won two championships in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.
A NEW NO. 22 IN MIAMI
As all are aware of by now, the Miami Heat dealt Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The highlight of their return package is former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, who has worn the No. 22 on his jersey at every stop of his NBA career thus far. That didn't change with the Heat, but it drew more attention because Butler also wore the number on his back for five seasons in Miami.
Some saw it as disrespectful to the most influential Heat player of the decade while others believe the falling out made it justifiable. It's clear Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro sides with the latter, sharing his thoughts on the matter at All-Star Weekend.
“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend, but I feel with how things transpired over the last couple of months… I think 22 can be worn again," Herro shared with Sport5.
On the surface, it's simply the number on your jersey, but in professional sports it's also viewed as a sign of respect. This is why so many NBA legends have their numbers retired for certain organizations, or even league-wide.
Chances are Wiggins won't ever meet the standards Butler set for the number in Miami, but regardless, his new teammate in Herro clearly has no problem with the decision.
