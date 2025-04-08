Heat-Bulls Injury Report: Miami Star Players Available In Chicago
The Miami Heat announced three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo, along with Tyler Herro and Alec Burks, are all available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Haywood Highsmith was listed as probable while Andrew Wiggins was again listed as questionable.
Adebayo, who is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 74 games, was dealing with back spasms. He finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Wiggins, averaging 20 points since being traded to the Heat, has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury.
Herro, who scored 20 points in the Heat's win in Philadelphia, has been dealing with a thigh contusion and missed the game before. Burks is dealing with lower back discomfort, while Highsmith is dealing with Achilles soreness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Available - Back
Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
BULLS
Tre Jones: Out - Foot
Kevin Huerter: Out - Neck
Nikola Vucevic: Questionable - Hip
Josh Giddey: Day-to-day - Forearm
Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 8:00 p.m., United Center, Chicago
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Bulls won both matchups, (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). The Heat won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Coby White
G Josh Giddey
C Nikola Vucevic
F Patrick Williams
F Matas Buzelis
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."
