Heat-Celtics Injury Report: Boston Facing Playing Without Multiple Stars
The Boston Celtics listed Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as "questionable" ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Miami Heat. Al Horford is listed as "doubtful."
Brown, averaging 22.4 points for the season, is dealing with right knee posterior impingement. Porzingis, who averages 19 points and seven rebounds, is dealing with "return from illness reconditioning." Two-time champion Jrue Holiday is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Five-time All-Star Al Horford is dealing with a big toe sprain.
The Heat remain without Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love and Nikola Jovic.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Questionable - Knee
Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable - Return from illness
Jrue Holiday: Questionable - Shoulder
Al Horford: Doubtful - Toe
How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost all three matchups, (89-108 in Dec., 85-103 in February and 91-103 in mid-March). The Heat lost all three to the Celtics last season before their eventual first round elimination in the same season. The Heat are 53-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 22-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Xavier Tillman Sr.
F Sam Hauser
F Jayson Tatum
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I feel like since I've been on the Heat, that's how we've always been at our best, just the ball popping. We used to say the ball has magic to it when it's moving and finding the energy, finding open guys, open spots. I thought we came out really intentional, sharing the ball and just letting the ball find open guys."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket