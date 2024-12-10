Inside The Heat

Heat Could Part With Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Warriors' Forward Duo In Blockbuster Trade

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are seeking a true No. 2 option to pair alongside superstar Stephen Curry in hopes of winning another championship.

Now that the Heat's front office is willing to listen to offers for the six-time All-Star, it would come as a shock if the Warriors did not put forth their best possible package. Especially when considering Butler named Golden State as one of his three preferred destinations, alongside the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Here is a potential blockbuster deal between the Heat and Warriors:

Heat receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, 2027 first-round pick

Warriors receive: Butler, Thomas Bryant

This trade for the Heat does set them into rebuilding mode, but instead, a regrouping. Wiggins is a win-now player who contributed heavily to the Warriors' title run in 2022. Melton is out for the remainder of this season, as he's mostly included for salary cap reasons.

Kuminga and the first-round pick are the most enticing pieces of the package. The 22-year-old forward flashed a ton of upside in his third season but could undoubtedly benefit from a fresh start. Alongside center Bam Adebayo and emerging guard Tyler Herro, Kuminga could evolve into an All-Star forward under coach Erik Spoelstra.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com