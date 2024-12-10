Heat Could Part With Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Warriors' Forward Duo In Blockbuster Trade
The Golden State Warriors are seeking a true No. 2 option to pair alongside superstar Stephen Curry in hopes of winning another championship.
Now that the Heat's front office is willing to listen to offers for the six-time All-Star, it would come as a shock if the Warriors did not put forth their best possible package. Especially when considering Butler named Golden State as one of his three preferred destinations, alongside the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.
Here is a potential blockbuster deal between the Heat and Warriors:
Heat receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, 2027 first-round pick
Warriors receive: Butler, Thomas Bryant
This trade for the Heat does set them into rebuilding mode, but instead, a regrouping. Wiggins is a win-now player who contributed heavily to the Warriors' title run in 2022. Melton is out for the remainder of this season, as he's mostly included for salary cap reasons.
Kuminga and the first-round pick are the most enticing pieces of the package. The 22-year-old forward flashed a ton of upside in his third season but could undoubtedly benefit from a fresh start. Alongside center Bam Adebayo and emerging guard Tyler Herro, Kuminga could evolve into an All-Star forward under coach Erik Spoelstra.
