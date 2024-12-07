Miami Heat Overtaken By Guard-Needy Rival As Favorites To Land De'Aaron Fox
If the Sacramento Kings' season continues to go sideways, guard De'Aaron Fox could see a change of scenery at the trade deadline.
While Fox is under contract through the 2026 season, there's nothing worse than a disgruntled star hurting the locker room. Assuming Fox and the Kings' front office mutually agreed to part ways, the two Florida teams are viewed as the top landing spots.
The Miami Heat need another star on the roster in order to compete with veteran Jimmy Butler at the helm. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are in desperate need of a strong backcourt player to pair with the forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Bovada listed the Magic (+400) as the favorites to acquire Fox via trade, closely followed by the Heat (+450). The Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers rounded out the top five in betting odds.
It's not out of the realm of possibilities for the one-time All-Star to request. Although he's been with the organization since 2017, reporter Matt Moore claims executives are ready 'to pounce.'
“Last month, De’Aaron Fox turned down a $165 million extension," Moore wrote. "The assumption was that this was about next summer's financial opportunity for Fox and nothing to worry about. Other executives aren’t so sure, and they’re ready to pounce."
Considering the Magic's abundance of youth, the Heat will need to cut ties with rising star Tyler Herro to land the former No. 5 pick.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Seemingly Lucked Out By Failing To Acquire All-Star In Blockbuster Trade
Miami Heat Could Target 'Available' $70 Million Guard In Trade With Utah Jazz
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.