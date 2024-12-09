Bam Adebayo Credits Two Miami Heat Players As The Team's 'Energizer Bunnies'
The Miami Heat walked away with an impressive 122-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening.
The victory is much to the credit of Tyler Herro, who continues to perform at an All-Star level. He finished with 34 points, seven assists, and six rebounds on 52.6 percent shooting and hitting 5 of his 9 three-point attempts.
Center Bam Adebayo decided to recognize others for their part in the Heat's recent success. Postgame, Adebayo called guard Dru Smith and forward Haywood Highsmith the team's "energizer bunnies."
Smith had one of his more impressive outings of the season, recording 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Highsmith left the scoring box empty while tallying five rebounds and an assist.
As always, both of their impacts were felt the most on defense.
With Herro getting serious recognition from his breakout campaign, it's refreshing to see the three-time All-Star shifting credit to other teammates. Smith and Highsmith's impact rarely appears as strongly in the box score as it does on the court.
With the Heat taking on the Toronto Raptors Thursday, their defensive services will be called on to slow down Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.