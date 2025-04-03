Heat-Grizzlies Injury Report: Multiple Players Listed As Questionable For Tonight
The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Terry Rozier as questionable tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Heat forward Andrew Wiggins also remains out.
Robinson was upgraded to questionable after missing the last five games with lower back pain. Highsmith has Achilles soreness while Rozier is dealing with gastroenteritis.
Memphis two-time All-Star Ja Morant is available to play after the NBA gave him a warning for a finger-gun gesture he made during a game.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back
Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles
Terry Rozier: Questionable - Stomach
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
GRIZZLIES
Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Illness
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Zyon Pullin: Out - Knee
How To Watch Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: TNT
Betting line: Heat +5.5, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost the first matchup 91-125, on March 15. The Heat are 30-26 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-11 in home games and 13-15 in road games. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last 10 matchups in the regular season, dating back to Dec. 2019. Two-time All-Star Ja Morant is available to play after the NBA gave him a warning for a gun-pointing gesture he made during a game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Desmond Bane
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "This group is, you know we mentioned it during the losing streak, that we felt like we were alive. It looked, on the outside, that everybody thought we would be dead and go in our separate ways, but we felt alive by the challenge and the frustration of that. And then what you hope is that you develop a sense of connection, and we developed that during the losing streak, ironically enough. And you need that connection to build that mental toughness. The connection comes first."
