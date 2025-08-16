Heat Guard Tyler Herro's Season Ranked With Legends In One Statistic
For a player who's always being tossed in the trade machine by his own fan base, Tyler Herro did something special last season, at least as measured by a set of statistics.
How many players in the NBA averaged 20 points with five assists and five rebounds on better than 60% true shooting?
Six.
It includes NBA MVPs and a former No. 1 overall pick.
That's right. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson (in only 30 games) were the only others to do so, and Williamson barely got there.
Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 60.5 true shooting, largely due to his accuracy and volume from three-point range.
And of these six players, Herro played in the most games. That's an achievement for someone whom Miami Heat president Pat Riley characterized as "fragile" prior to the season.
This won't quiet his doubters, who say he doesn't belong in that company, and will call it an arbitrary cutoff point. But Herro did make his first All-Star game, and he produced much of this while the Heat had few offensive options for opponents to worry about -- especially after the trade of the disgruntled Jimmy Butler.
Herro figures to get some offensive help from Norman Powell this season, so he may not have the same usage. But if the other statistics stay somewhere close to the same, his agent will have an argument for that lucrative contract extension he seeks.
Now... he just needs to do it in the playoffs, and on defense. OK, it will never end.