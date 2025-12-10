Miami can't afford to make the wrong decision with Tyler Herro

Since coming into the league in 2019, Tyler Herro has gotten better every year. From 6th man of the year to All-Star and three-point champ, to now a question mark in the Heat's future plans.

And why a question mark?

Well, Tyler Herro is due up for another extension and is currently under contract with the Miami Heat until 2027. Earning $31 million for this season and $33 million in the 2026-27 campaign.

Now while there is plenty of time to weigh the options with Herro, the time to make a decision could be accelerated. The Miami Heat have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, and the Heat would likely have to part with Tyler Herro to make this happen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat? The speculation increases



Now, it is something Miami must consider based on the timelines of their players on the possible shakeup in the conference. While I don't advocate for Morant, I do for Giannis, and here is why the Miami Heat can't afford to make the wrong decision on Tyler Herro.

A history of mismanaging assets

If Miami is to pass up on one of the available stars now or in the future and then decide Herro not to be a part of their future plans, it would be a continued trend of something we have seen in the past. Although many argue against it, Miami has let numerous assets walk with nothing to show for it and not maximizing offers when they had the chance (Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Rozier). While hindsight is 20/20, they can certainly learn from it. Making the same mistake with Herro would be a disaster. Many teams can use a player of his caliber offensively and he would likely garner a solid return and at least be a big asset in a larger deal (Giannis).

Does the offense make up for the defense?

Simply put, Herro is a liability defensively. Night in and night out, teams mismatch hunt, switch onto Tyler Herro and score with ease. While many may point to Jalen Brunson as a similar scenario, he puts up nearly 30 a night, while dishing out 6+ assists, and simply carries the Knicks on his back. Herro on the other hand has yet to show that he is an alpha, worth the big contract when the offense is too inconsistent to keep up with his defense.

Kevin O Conner and J.E. On Tyler Herro defense



Kevin O Conner and J.E. On Tyler Herro defense

"I do think at end of games Herro gets picked on all the time… teams put him in action and go at him… He scores a lot but gives up a lot is all I'll say. I think with Herro that's gonna be the thing with him come playoff time"

What should Miami do?

The Heat should trade Tyler Herro while his value is the highest and put all their eggs in a basket for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another star that comes available. While the Herro and Powell experiment is fun, the timelines don't match, Powell is cheaper, and Herro's offense doesn't make up for his defensive liabilities. Adding Giannis would require Herro to be dealt, along with many others but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Heat are approaching a crossroads, one where the margin for error is very thin. Tyler Herro is a talented scorer, a homegrown success story, and a player who has improved every season. But he also represents something larger: a test of whether Miami can finally break its pattern of asset mismanagement and make a clean, decisive choice that aligns with its championship standards.

If the Heat truly believe they can re-enter the contender tier, then tough decisions must be made. Giannis-level opportunities don’t come around often, and when they do, sitting still is not an option. Trading Herro wouldn’t be an indictment of his growth, it would be a recognition that Miami’s timetable demands a player who can elevate them immediately, not eventually.

Passing on a star now only to decide later that Herro isn’t part of the long-term core would mean repeating the same mistakes the franchise can no longer afford. Miami must be proactive, not reactive. Whether the Heat move Herro or commit to him, the decision has to be made with clarity, conviction, and the bigger picture in mind.

One thing is certain: the wrong choice could set the franchise back years. The right one could return them to the top of the East.