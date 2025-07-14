Inside The Heat

Heat Legend Dashes Hopes Of Lakers Fans With Latest LeBron James Take

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a replay that confirms he fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
LeBron James has made it clear he wants to remain in competition for an NBA title as his career winds down. Unlike Michael Jordan, James wants his final years in the winning circle instead of just trying to make the playoffs. ESPN analyst Udonis Haslem feels he has the solution for James.

Speaking on NBA Today, Haslem said James has to leave the Los Angeles Lakers in order to get another ring.

"You should want to put yourself in a position where you can win a championship and land the plane. That is not in LA. I don't give a damn who they bring to LA. That is not a championship roster right now with the LA Lakers. If LeBron James wants to put himself in a championship situation, then there has to be another opportunity that he needs to look for."

The Lakers appeared on the way to competing for a title when they traded for Luka Doncic at the deadline. Things started well but the season ended with a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Haslem believes the Lakers are unable to put a team around James in time but he did hint of another option.

Haslem and James were teammates from 2010-14 with the Miami Heat, winning two championships.

"I do know a place where he is welcome and he will always be welcome," Haslem said. "Just to put it out there."

