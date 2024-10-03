Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Pays Respect To Retiring Former MVP
Derrick Rose remains one of the biggest what-ifs in Miami Heat history.
In 2008, the Heat were among the worst teams in the NBA. It meant they had a chance to contend for drafting Rose, who was the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Bulls. The Heat took the runner-up player that season, Michael Beasley, at No. 2.
The players went different directions. By 2011, Rose was the youngest MVP in league history. Beasley was already on the way to becoming an NBA journeyman.
Last week Rose announced his retirement after injuries slowed his promising career. The news hit home for Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Miami Heat On SI contributor and host of the ComeOnNow podcast Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat explains, "This isn't completely Miami Heat-related but it is NBA-related as Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA. And the greatest player in Miami Heat history put out a message to Derrick Rose. Dwyane Wade said, `One of the most electrifying players the game has ever seen, appreciate everything you brought to the game, D-Rose."
Rose was the Big Three Heat's (Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh) biggest threat until the bad luck hit. The Heat and Bulls met in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals. They were on pace to meet the following postseason before Rose had the first of a series of knee injuries.
"I concur with D-Wade. Derrick Rose, before he got hurt, was a petrifying player to compete against," Rodriguez-Chomat said. As a Miami Heat fan, when the Heat went on the floor and faced Derrick Rose, you knew fireworks were coming. Derrick was as good as it gets: explosive, exciting, dynamic, quick, fast, crazy hops. And he carried the Chicago Bulls during the time of the Big Three and he was the reason that there might be some fear in playing the Bulls."
