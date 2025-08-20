Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Shares Strong Parenting Message With First Lady
Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade had adjusted well in post-retirement life. He easily transitioned from player to NBA analyst to podcast host. He is now in demand to make appearances on The Today Show and he recently dropped in to speak First Lady Michelle Obama on her podcast.
It led to Obama praising Wade on his comparison to parenting and coaches in team sports.
"I saw coaches try that when one person messes up, the whole team suffers," Wade said. "And the I saw teams where the best player on the team is exempt from what the others have to do ... When it comes to the bending of the team, what we've all responded more to is when we all get the same punishment."
Wade used his experience playing alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh for the Heat from 2010-14. The Heat won two championships in four straight NBA Finals trips but Wade talked about how three All-Stars were treated differently. He related it to parenting.
"I've been on teams where we've had the Big Three and the Little 12," Wade said. "You feel some resentment there and you can see and feel it. Then it becomes to leaders, `I have to go back. I think from a sports standpoint, when it comes to the parenting side of it, the work will show. If coach is treating us all the same, how do I get more, I want to do more work."
It made Obama immediately offer some props to Wade. Here's what she posted on Instagram:
"Believe it or not, there are a lot of lessons from the basketball court that can come in handy at home with your kids. Our guests this week, @dwyanewade and @gabunion, share how sports taught them that staying steady as parents helped them notice their child’s unique responses and needs — and build a game plan to support them. Watch this week’s @imopodcasts on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts."
HEAT ADD NEW GUARD TO CONTRACT
The Miami Heat have a knack for developing players from the G League and the undrafted. Some recent success stories include Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith. All worked their way up from two-way contracts to solid rotation players before earning big contracts.
The Heat may have their latest project in guard Jahmir Young, who was recently signed to a two-way contract. The news was first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
The Miami Heat and Jahmir Young have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Young will compete for a two-way spot. He appeared in six games for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 21.7 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 43 G League games played last season pic.twitter.com/7qvViuoH6i
Young spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, playing mostly in the G League. He enters camp with the idea of becoming that next hidden gem for coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley.