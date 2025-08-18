OPINION: Why Miami Heat Need To Make One More Impact Addition
The Miami Heat's offseason has been a relative success, adding notable scoring guard Norman Powell, drafting Illinois product Kasparas Jakucionis and re-signing fan favorite guard Davion Mitchell. While all these moves are great towards establishing the Heat as a high-scoring team, these additions/retainments are only focusing on the backcourt.
Just a few days ago, Miami made a puzzling deal. They shipped longtime rotational piece Haywood Highsmith as part of a salary dump to the Brooklyn Nets. Highsmith, a solid wing known for his defense, is on the books for just over $5.5 million this season.
Why would the Heat move a proven contributor, who is also not making a relatively absurd amount of money, when their forward/frontcourt depth is as weak as it is? Sure, it placed them just below the luxury tax. However, there could be a surprise trade on the horizon for the Miami Heat.
Now, a counterargument to the theory is the Heat moved Highsmith to extend guard Dru Smith. He recently signed a three-year deal to remain with Miami. However, that continues Pat Riley's relentless pursuit of improving the guard rotation. After losing Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love this offseason, Miami still could use one more frontcourt option.
The easiest prediction to make surrounds the cloudiness of Terry Rozier's situation. Once viewed as a big addition to help Miami towards championship aspirations, his play quickly declined last season amid the emergence of Tyler Herro as the legitimate No. 1 scoring option for the Heat. Add the bizarre gambling scandal to his disappointing play and you have a veteran who is most likely counting his days until the franchise opts to somehow part ways.
Rozier is on an expiring $25 million contract. On paper, it seems his contract is easy to move for another impact player making a similar amount of money. However, considering that Miami needed to add a second-round pick along with Highsmith for the Nets to take on his salary, it is rather unrealistic to assume teams around the NBA will happily take on Rozier's contract as part of a salary dump.
If the Heat add a second-rounder or two along with Rozier, there are a few players the Heat should show interest in. Players such as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic or Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan are interesting to consider as Miami enters this season as a middling Eastern Conference contender. Vucevic is on an expiring deal and would fit as a rotational center opposite Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. DeRozan, on the other hand, has one more year on his contract following this season. Despite not showing many signs of slowing down, Riley may not show much interest at his age.
These two moves of dumping Highsmith and extending Smith are perplexing to say the least. There are holes on this Heat roster even at this point of the offseason. With just about two months until the season kicks off, there is room for one more impact addition.