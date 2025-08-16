Miami Heat Receive High Marks For Impressive Offseason Moves
While there is time for another move, the Miami Heat's offseason seems just about complete. Although Miami whiffed on landing any of the big-name players they are consistently rumored to target, the team made a few notable additions to help improve their rotation heading into an important season.
Bleacher Report dished out grades for every NBA team given their offseason performance. The Heat received a very respectable B+.
"It took a while for this grade to materialize," the article wrote. "As per usual, Miami popped up here and there in trade talks for notable stars but wound up landing none. While those who felt the Heat needed a cannonball-sized splash came up short, this front office capitalized on the opportunities that came its way. Kasparas Jakucionis still looks like a draft steal as the No. 20 pick, particularly for a team in need of playmaking. Swapping out Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio opened the flexibility needed to broker a bargain deal for Norman Powell, whose play-finishing might help Miami finally figure out its offensive issues. The Heat have enough assets to do more, but they might feel they've done enough to compete in what should be a wide-open Eastern Conference and still keep their books clear to go whale hunting in 2026 or 2027. They just need to be careful about not overcommitting on a Tyler Herro contract extension."
The big question surrounding the remainder of the offseason is... what will happen with Tyler Herro? Herro is eligible for a contract extension in Oct. with ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicting the Heat will retain him with a three-year deal worth $149.7 million. The 2025 All-Star broke out during the first half of last season before coming slightly back down to Earth following the All-Star break.
Adding guards Norman Powell and Kasparas Jakucionis improved their desperation for playmaking and scoring guards opposite Herro. Terry Rozier has not fit that role throughout his disappointing tenure. Speaking of Rozier, the Heat have the opportunity to trade his expiring $25 million contract for another contract making similar money. Rozier is presumably not expected to see too much playing time. If the Heat can acquire an impact player for Rozier, this offseason should be further viewed as a massive step in the right direction in terms of Miami becoming a strong Eastern Conference contender once again.