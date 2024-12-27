Heat Linked To Trade For All-Star Guard Through Relationship With Bam Adebayo
Whether the Miami Heat deal or retain Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, there's one star, who is potentially on the market, that fits both timelines.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox could see a change of scenery as soon as the trade deadline, considering the team is the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 13-18. Although Heat center Bam Adebayo is not contributing in the scoring category like in past years, he could be the key reason Miami's front office is able to acquire Fox.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon shared on The Hoop Collective the Heat are among teams that could pursue a blockbuster trade for the one-time All-Star.
"Now, if this sets up like the tea leaves are reading that Fox is going to ask out," MacMahon said. "When you're doing podcasts with Draymond and kind of setting the foundation, if he does ask out San Antonio, Houston, keep an eye on those two. I've heard Miami with the Bam connection there. Who knows which one of those teams will actually be suitors if it comes to that."
As previously mentioned, the 27-year-old is the perfect fit for the Heat and their system. Not only could he help Butler, Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and company compete for a championship this season, but also play with the more youthful two of the Heat's Big Three for years to come.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.