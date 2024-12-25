Suns Reroute Bradley Beal In Proposed Blockbuster Trade For Heat's Jimmy Butler
With Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler preferring a trade out of the organization prior to the trade deadline, proposals will come to light more than ever.
The Phoenix Suns are one of Butler's ideal landing spots, but the issue is the return package for the Heat. Disappointing guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause, must be included somewhere in a potential deal. Miami's front office is unlikely to have any interest in the 31-year-old.
However, there's a way around it. Brett Siegel of Clutch Points proposed a blockbuster move that reroutes Beal to the Detroit Pistons. The following trade idea does not include draft capital.
Suns receive: Jimmy Butler
Heat receive: Brandon Ingram, Malik Beasley, Marcus Sasser
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Isaiah Stewart, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Josh Richardson
Pistons receive: Bradley Beal, Jett Howard, Caleb Houstan
Orlando Magic receive: CJ McCollum, Daniel Theis
There are two teams that would accept their package out of the gates: the Magic and Suns. This trade lands Orlando with the reliable veteran guard they've been seeking to pair alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Meanwhile, the Suns continue the Big Three strategy with a stronger No. 3 option.
The Pistons could desire a player like Beal simply to mentor Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, but it would throw off their timeline quite a bit. New Orleans is essentially taking back a plethora of role players for a star they're ready to part with.
Ingram, Beasley, Sasser, and draft capital would not be a poor return for the 35-year-old forward. It's simply a matter of if the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets are willing to offer a greater package.
