Inside The Heat

Heat Could Sign Free Agent With Interest In Miami Following Dru Smith's Injury

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) dribbles the basketball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) dribbles the basketball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith exited and did not return to Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a lower leg injury.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Smith will get an MRI but does not want to speculate about the severity in the meantime. There's an unfortunate chance the Heat will need to replace Smith's minutes for an extended period of time.

If that's the case, free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. named the Heat as one of the teams he believes he'll do best with.

"I be thinking the Spurs, Minnesota, and Miami obviously, and I say them three I could come in and have the most impact,"Smith shared on The OGs Podcast with retired Heat legends Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. "Not even on all the work I've been putting in all summer, but if we went just off what I was doing last year, I think I could come in and make a real contribution, or the Lakers too."

Smith Jr. most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets in 2024, where he averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 assists. Still, he went unsigned this offseason. At 27 years old, there's a high probability he can still contribute to winning basketball.

For now, let's hope Smith suffered only a minor injury and can continue his breakout campaign in the near future.

MORE HEAT NEWS

Heat Could Acquire All-Star Guard 'Reading The Room' By Trading Away Terry Rozier

Heat’s Chances Of Trading For De'Aaron Fox Threatened By Western Conference Team

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com