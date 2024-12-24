Heat Could Sign Free Agent With Interest In Miami Following Dru Smith's Injury
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith exited and did not return to Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a lower leg injury.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Smith will get an MRI but does not want to speculate about the severity in the meantime. There's an unfortunate chance the Heat will need to replace Smith's minutes for an extended period of time.
If that's the case, free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. named the Heat as one of the teams he believes he'll do best with.
"I be thinking the Spurs, Minnesota, and Miami obviously, and I say them three I could come in and have the most impact,"Smith shared on The OGs Podcast with retired Heat legends Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. "Not even on all the work I've been putting in all summer, but if we went just off what I was doing last year, I think I could come in and make a real contribution, or the Lakers too."
Smith Jr. most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets in 2024, where he averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 assists. Still, he went unsigned this offseason. At 27 years old, there's a high probability he can still contribute to winning basketball.
For now, let's hope Smith suffered only a minor injury and can continue his breakout campaign in the near future.
