Heat-Nuggets Injury Report: Key Heat Player Questionable Tonight

Shandel Richardson

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) and Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) battle for position to get a rebound during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are listing second-year forward Jaime Jaquez as questionable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.

He has missed two straight games with a stomach illness.

Here's the full report:

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Kevin Love: Out - Personal

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning

Keshad Jones: Out - G League

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Questionable - Concussion

DaRon Holmes III: Out - Achilles

PJ Hall: Out - G League

Aaron Gordon: Out - Calf

Vlatko Cancar: Out - Ankle

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7 pm., ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won eight straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-40 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-16 in home games and 14-24 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

NUGGETS 

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Peyton Watson

C Nikola Jokic 

G Christian Braun

G Russell Westbrook 

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on giving Haywood Highsmith more minutes than Nikola Jovic in the second half against the Phoenix Suns: “H had given us good minutes in that first half, and we were looking to do something just to change the energy of these third quarters. It had nothing to do with Niko,” Spoelstra said. “It was more about their lineup and how they can get you scrambling.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

