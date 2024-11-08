Heat-Nuggets Injury Report: Key Heat Player Questionable Tonight
The Miami Heat are listing second-year forward Jaime Jaquez as questionable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.
He has missed two straight games with a stomach illness.
Here's the full report:
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Kevin Love: Out - Personal
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning
Keshad Jones: Out - G League
NUGGETS
Jamal Murray: Questionable - Concussion
DaRon Holmes III: Out - Achilles
PJ Hall: Out - G League
Aaron Gordon: Out - Calf
Vlatko Cancar: Out - Ankle
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7 pm., ET
Where: Ball Arena, Denver
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +3.5
VITALS: The Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won eight straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-40 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-16 in home games and 14-24 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
NUGGETS
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Peyton Watson
C Nikola Jokic
G Christian Braun
G Russell Westbrook
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on giving Haywood Highsmith more minutes than Nikola Jovic in the second half against the Phoenix Suns: “H had given us good minutes in that first half, and we were looking to do something just to change the energy of these third quarters. It had nothing to do with Niko,” Spoelstra said. “It was more about their lineup and how they can get you scrambling.”
