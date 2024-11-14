Heat-Pacers Injury Report: When Will Jimmy Butler Return?
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play Friday against the Indiana Pacers.
It is the third straight game he has missed due to an ankle sprain. There remains no timetable on his return.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7 pm., ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +3
VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season, and the first of consecutive games with another contest on Sunday. It also marks Miami’s second NBA Cup Game. Last season Indiana won the series, 2-1, as Miami has split their last 10 trips to Indiana, going 5-5. The Heat are 56-74 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 42-24 in home games and 14-50 in road games. Pacers' lowest scoring total since the team scored 82 points in an 87-82 home loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 12, 2022. However, the Pacers bounced back to score 132 points and post a season high with 21 3-pointers in an 11-point win over the Knicks Sunday
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
PACERS
F Bennedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
C Myles Turner
G Tyrese Haliburton
G Ben Sheppard
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on his uncharacteristic mishap on the timeout call in Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons: “I just made a serious mental error there at the end. "That’s on me. I feel horrible about it. There’s no excuse for that, I’m 17 years in. We had talked about it in the huddle. I knew we didn’t have anything. I just got emotional and reactive,"
