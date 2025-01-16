Heat Predicted To Gamble On Struggling All-Star In Blockbuster Trade Involving Jimmy Butler
Disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is set to return from his seven-game suspension Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Even with Butler expected to return to the lineup, the Heat's front office will continue to explore trades for the six-time All-Star. To avoid dealing with drama for the remainder of the season, Miami team president Pat Riley needs to find a win-now return package he's satisfied with. The problem is such an offer is yet to surface.
NBA analyst Bobby Marks of ESPN predicted the following three-team blockbuster deal could take place between the Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons.
Kings get: forward Jimmy Butler, guard Alec Burks
Heat get: forward DeMar DeRozan, guard Tim Hardaway Jr., 2028 first-round pick (top-four protected, via SAC)
Pistons get: guard Kevin Huerter, forward Trey Lyles, 2029 first-round pick swap option (via SAC)
If Riley's top priority is adding a player ready to compete for a championship, DeRozan checks that box. He is a 35-year-old, six-time All-Star with years of experience going head-to-head with LeBron James in the postseason. He is averaging 21.1 points and 3.9 assists on 47.9 percent shooting in 35 appearances this season with the Kings. The problem is Sacramento had championship-or-bust expectations entering the year, but instead, they are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record.
Butler is built for the playoffs and, quite honestly, never looks happy to be on the court during the regular season. If the Kings remain laser-focused on competing with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the charge, swapping DeRozan for Butler could work in their favor.
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Insider Reveals Jimmy Butler Hasn’t Opposed Trade To Eastern Conference Title Contender
Heat Match Stephen A. Smith’s Description Of Ideal Destination For All-Star Forward
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.