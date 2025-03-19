Heat Predicted To Trade For $29 Million Guard In Major Move To Complement Tyler Herro
The Miami Heat dreamed of a scenario where former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier was a perfect backcourt partner for Tyler Herro, but that's been far from the case.
Rozier is greatly struggling in his first full season in Miami, leading most to assume the front office will shake up the guard room around Herro this summer. If that's the case, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will trade for Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin is the starting backcourt partner to All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for the first time in his career. In his increased role, the 22-year-old is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting and 36.3 percent from three-point range. Not only is Mathurin a rather substantial upgrade over Rozier, but he is also nearly a decade younger.
The former All-Rookie guard could contribute to a win-now organization if the Heat chase a superstar or endure a rebuild alongside Herro. Flexibility is the key to the Heat not ending up in mediocrity for the foreseeable future, and adding youth almost always allows for that.
Let's assume a duo of Mathurin and Herro doesn't work out. The former would still hold solid trade value due to his age while Rozier's value is plummeting in recent months.
