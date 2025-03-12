Heat Finally Dump Terry Rozier In Proposed Blockbuster Move For $160 Million Star
Miami Heat fans are fed up with struggling guard Terry Rozier, meaning few would stress if the front office dealt him elsewhere.
The hope was for Rozier to act as the long-term backcourt partner for Tyler Herro, but instead, he is averaging 11.6 points and 2.7 assists on 40.1 percent shooting in 56 appearances. The 30-year-old lacks serious trade value now, but paired with a youthful player and draft capital, a major move could be worked out.
Bleacher Report predicts the Heat to package Rozier with Nikola Jovic and a second-round pick to land Portland Trail Blazers star forward Jerami Grant.
Trail Blazers Receive: Nikola Jović, Terry Rozier, 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Heat Receive: Jerami Grant
"The longer the Blazers hold on to Grant the more his value seemingly drops, which is why it was surprising to see them keep the veteran forward at the deadline," B/R's Greg Swartz wrote. "The 30-year-old is still a good two-way starter at either forward position, although Portland has younger options that they need to develop."
Grant is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 rebounds on 37.3 percent shooting, which is a significant drop-off from his two consecutive 20 PPG game seasons. A forward tandem of Grant and Andrew Wiggins would provide a solid balance of offense and defense, but the Heat's roster would still lack star power after this move.
"Flipping him to the win-now Heat for an intriguing prospect (Jović), expiring contract (Rozier) and a draft pick satisfies a lot of needs for the Blazers while clearing up future salary," Swartz concluded.
