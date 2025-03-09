Inside The Heat

Anthony Edwards’ Recent Decision Fueling Speculation About Potential Trade To Heat

Anthony Pasciolla

Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are stuck in mediocrity since dealing Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, as they are the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two most prominent ways to remove themselves from this group are to trade for a superstar or enter a full rebuild. Considering team president Pat Riley calls most of the shots, the former is much more likely, which is why rumblings of the Heat pursuing Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant are going around.

However, another superstar with close ties to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could also end up in Miami. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards decided to take a trip to Miami during All-Star weekend, where he spent time working out at the Heat's practice facility.

This has led to the internet speculating if Edwards has thoughts of requesting a trade to the Heat, or if he just genuinely enjoys the city.

Either way, it's good news for Heat fans, as the latter could play a factor in attracting Edwards or another superstar to the organization down the road.

The Timberwolves are just a season removed from a Western Conference Finals appearance, but after dealing former No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason, they are the No. 7 seed in the loaded Western Conference. A disappointing postseason combined with a lackluster offseason could lead to Edwards rethinking his NBA future.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

