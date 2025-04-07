Heat-Sixers Injury Report: Another Star Now Questionable For Tonight's Game
The Miami Heat have listed three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo as questionable ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers He joins fellow Heat players Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks and Haywood Highsmith, who are all questionable for tonight.
Adebayo, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 74 games, is dealing with back spasms. He finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in their last game, a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Wiggins, averaging 20 points since being traded to the Heat, was upgraded to questionable yesterday after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury. Herro missed the Heat's last game dealing with a thigh contusion. Burks scored 24 points in their last game but is dealing with lower back discomfort, while Highsmith is dealing with Achilles soreness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
Betting line: Heat -13, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Sixers meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (106-89 on Nov. 18, 108-101 on Feb. 5 and 118-95 on March 29). The Heat lost three of their matchups against the Sixers last season. The Heat are 74-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
76ERS
G Jared Butler
G Quentin Grimes
C Adem Bona
F Lonnie Walker IV
F Marcus Bagley
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Back
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
76ERS
Justin Edwards: Out - Rib Contusion
Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Knee
Kyle Lowry: Out - Hip
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee
Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger
Joel Embiid: Out - Knee
Paul George: Out - Knee/Adductor
Andre Drummond: Out - Toe
Jared McCain: Out - Knee
Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Davion Mitchell: "I mean, we going through adversity. We've been through it before. Um, I think it's good for us, especially with the postseason coming up. We know they're gonna be close games and um, we've been through the fire before. So this is a good game for us. It's a good, it's a good loss for us, honestly. I mean, we're gonna learn from it. Um, and we're gonna keep going."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket