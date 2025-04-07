Inside The Heat

Heat-Sixers Injury Update: Two Starters Ruled Out While Another Returns

Alex Toledo

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks to center Kel'el Ware (7), forward Andrew Wiggins (22), guard Davion Mitchell (45), and guard Alec Burks (18) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center. / Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have ruled out three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Tyler Herro and Alec Burks will be available, while Haywood Highsmith remains questionable for tonight.

Adebayo, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 74 games, is dealing with back spasms. He finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in their last game, a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Wiggins, averaging 20 points since being traded to the Heat, was upgraded to questionable yesterday after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury and had told media recently that he would be back soon.

Herro, averaging 24 points for the season, missed the Heat's last game dealing with a thigh contusion. Burks scored 24 points in their last game but is dealing with lower back discomfort, while Highsmith is dealing with Achilles soreness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles

Bam Adebayo: Out - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

76ERS

Justin Edwards: Out - Rib Contusion

Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Knee

Kyle Lowry: Out - Hip

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee

Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger

Joel Embiid: Out - Knee

Paul George: Out - Knee/Adductor

Andre Drummond: Out - Toe

Jared McCain: Out - Knee

Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist

How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

Betting line: Heat -12.5, DraftKings

VITALS: : The Heat and Sixers meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (106-89 on Nov. 18, 108-101 on Feb. 5 and 118-95 on March 29). The Heat lost three of their matchups against the Sixers last season. The Heat are 74-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

76ERS

G Jared Butler

G Quentin Grimes

C Adem Bona

F Lonnie Walker IV

F Marcus Bagley

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Davion Mitchell: "I mean, we going through adversity. We've been through it before. Um, I think it's good for us, especially with the postseason coming up. We know they're gonna be close games and um, we've been through the fire before. So this is a good game for us. It's a good, it's a good loss for us, honestly. I mean, we're gonna learn from it. Um, and we're gonna keep going."

