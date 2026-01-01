How 2026 can be a successful year for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had what few would call a successful 2025. They were a mediocre team last season and got destroyed in the playoffs. The off season was saved by the addition of Norman Powell. This season started greatly but in December has taken a huge downward spiral. The question is what would need to happen for 2026 to be successful?

“What would make 2026 for the Miami Heat, after 2025 represented a major change in direction, away from the Jimmy Butler era to one built on the backs of drafted players? Follow through in that direction. That means either getting leaps from even more of those players, or cashing in on a couple for the superstar needed to front the franchise and catalyze the Heat toward contention. Miami is better positioned than they've been in some time, but a second round appearance in 2026 would be nice, followed by a squad that exists the 2026 summer with a roster ready to go further.”

“Winning the Championship would make any year a success, but that's not realistic. For the Miami Heat they need to see growth, specifically out of Ware, Larsson, Jaquez, and Jovic as the 2025/2026 season wraps up. Then they can look to the summer where the trades are likely to be made. Acquiring a Super Star like Giannis would be a great success, but picking a direction is the real success.”

“Topping the list of what would make 2026 a success for the Miami Heat is Kel'el Ware consistently dominating games by the time 2027 is a day away. He's got to work on his frame and get in a mindset to dominate, but he's got the goods. Ensuring solid return for Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins if they're no longer on the roster by this time next year is also a priority.”

“The Heat burst onto the scene with their fast pace screenless offense, yet has taken their foot off the gas since the beginning of the year. While their 12th-rated offense is still impressive enough to fit a label of contender, its Miami's 5th-rated defense where they hang their hat, led by perennial DPOY-candidate Bam Adebayo, hounding perimeter defender Davion Mitchell, reliable two-way wing Andrew Wiggins, and the up-and-down play of the unicorn prospect, Kelel Ware. Seeing what Ware gives you in a full-time starter role could be the most interesting question for Miami going forward while continuing to build a team that has a chance in the playoffs is the goal. Miami winning a playoff series or two with this roster would be impressive, but we know Pat Riley and Coach Spo won't be satisfied until the team adds to its trophy case.”

As our writers from OnSI have detailed their opinions one thing is clear, there are multiple ways this year can be a success. Leaps from current players could be enough to keep fans interested and build for the future. Winning a playoff round would be a nice first step in getting back to the top of the Eastern Conference. Another avenue for success would be landing a superstar and making them contenders right away. If any of these things happen, then I would argue the year is successful and we could look back at 2026 as the catalyst for the next Heat title.