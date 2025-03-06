Heat vs Cavaliers Takeaways: Shorthanded Miami Heat Drop Close Game In Cleveland
The Miami Heat (29-32) came up short in a close game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) 112-107.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season.
The Heat were missing three other starters, including leading scorer, Tyler Herro, so Adebayo had to step up for the Heat to have a chance. He finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on 61.1 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. Late in the game, during the fourth quarter, Adebayo could match the Cavaliers' high-powered offense by himself with his best perimeter shooting game of the season.
2. Terry Rozier had an awful second half.
With the Heat missing six rotational players, Rozier’s role as an offensive spark in heavy minutes could not have been clearer. Unfortunately, he still struggled as he finished with 12 points, one rebound, and two assists on 21.4 percent shooting and 12.5 percent from three-point range. He went 0-8 from the field in the second half alone and had three turnovers.
3. Duncan Robinson has found his rhythm off the bench.
Robinson finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 50 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. His four triples led the way for the Heat as they struggled outside Adebayo’s career night from the perimeter. They looked to close the game with him without Herro, and he nearly hit an extremely clutch three but waived it off because he stepped on the line. They had no more timeouts left to challenge the ruling, and the game ended afterward.
4. Haywood Highsmith continues to provide valuable minutes.
Highsmith finished with 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 55.6 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was key in stopping the Cavalier’s offense for several possessions in the fourth. He also displayed great chemistry with Kyle Anderson on multiple plays cutting to the basket. With the Heat’s injuries to their other forwards, Highsmith will continue to see plenty of playing time.
MIAMI HEAT’S BAM ADEBAYO GOES FROM “DEVELOPMENTAL” PLAYER TO RECORD BOOKS
Rony Seikaly, the Miami Heat’s first-ever draft pick, has held one of the franchise's longest-standing records for 30 years.
This was until Bam Adebayo broke it in a dominant victory against the Washington Wizards.
Adebayo finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on 43.8 percent shooting and missed both three-point attempts.
Without Kel’el Ware and four other key rotational players, Adebayo could collect all the rebounds for himself and pass Seikaly with 222 total double-doubles. Seikaly still holds a few records for the Heat, such as his Mar. 3 34-rebound performance, which is the most in franchise history.
After the game, Adebayo reflected on his remarkable accomplishment on a record-breaking night.
“Like I said, I always wanted to be first on something in this organization,” Adebayo said. “I’m not done yet. It’s great that Rony Seikaly was here to see me pass his record. I have been trying to break that record for three games at this point. It just had to happen when Rony Seikaly was on air. That ain’t nothing but God and the universe lining up for me.”
Seikaly also shared his thoughts on Adebayo’s accomplishments and the great start to his career after the game.
“I just think he’s your prototypical player that every team needs that’s kinda the glue that does all the work,” Seikaly said. “He works hard, doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, and doesn’t really need the ball to be successful in a team game. Those guys are a lot harder to find than guys who require the ball or attention.”
MIAMI HEAT FRONT OFFICE REMAINS IN TOP FIVE AFTER TRADE DEADLINE
The best quality of the Miami Heat organization is their resiliency and ability to perform expectations.
The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the league, having won three championships and made seven Finals appearances. Since 2020, they have been the only team other than the Boston Celtics to have been to the Finals twice. However, their success came from Jimmy Butler's leadership. Since trading him to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat have set their roster for the future.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 30 NBA front offices and separated them into different tiers. The top three teams in the “Nearly Perfect” first tier were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. The Heat were fourth and the only team in the second tier, “We Trust The Track Record, But…” Quinn praised the Heat for their recent success with their remaining two All-Stars they drafted.
“Their two All-Stars were drafted at No. 13 overall (Tyler Herro) and No. 14 overall (Bam Adebayo),” Quinn said. “There's a real chance that they add a No. 15 overall All-Star (promising center Kel'El Ware) to that list in the near future. No team has had more success with undrafted free agents. Andy Elisburg is one of the most revered capologists in basketball. Mickey Arison may not spend at Joe Lacob's level, but money has rarely been an issue for the Heat, and he stays out of Pat Riley's way.”
His main problems with the Heat’s front office have been their last two off-season shortcomings. The failure to bring in a star in Damian Lillard after he requested to be traded to the team specifically in 2023 and Butler’s exit are two huge stains on the organization.
“There is perhaps more collective basketball genius in Miami than in any other organization in the NBA,” Quinn explained. “Nobody ever leaves the Heat front office. If they need to adjust, they can do so. But given the way the Butler and Lillard situations played out, they have to be dinged, if only slightly.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook