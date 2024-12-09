Heat vs. Cavs Takeaways: Miami Becomes Third Team To Defeat Cleveland
The Miami Heat (12-10) got their best victory of the year Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-4) 122-113.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro continues the best season of his career.
Herro dominated in a big-time matchup against the Cavs and outplayed Donovan Mitchell. He finished with 34 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on 52.6 percent shooting and 55.6 percent from three-point range. The most impressive aspect of his performance tonight was the third quarter, where Herro exploded for 19 points and had four threes.
2. Duncan Robinson is building momentum in back-to-back hot shooting games.
Robinson scored the most points of the season and had his best game of the year. He finished with 23 points, three rebounds, and one assist on 63.8 percent shooting and 66.7 percent from three-point range. Robinson getting in rhythm from the perimeter is always good for the Heat. Getting in the paint and converting by scoring or getting to the free-throw line, as he did tonight, will always raise his value to the team.
3. Bam Adebayo continues a stretch of consecutive good games.
After what seemed to be the worst season of his career, Adebayo is finally starting to build momentum and meet expectations. He finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. He had little problem attacking both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen tonight. Most importantly, this is another game where Adebayo played well among the Heat’s Big Three.
4. Jimmy Butler has another very solid night.
The Heat have proven as long as a few other players on their roster can step up in scoring, Butler can just provide timely scoring runs to secure victory. He finished with 18 points, three rebounds, and five assists on 50 percent shooting and missed both three-point attempts. Butler had several key drives to the basket to keep the momentum in the Heat’s advantage.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.