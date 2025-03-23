Heat Vs. Hornets Injury Report: The Latest Playing Status On Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat veteran Bam Adebayo may not see the court Sunday night. Adebayo is questionable with a knee injury, listed as a game-time decision against the Hornets. As the Heat's reunion with Jimmy Butler approaches, they need to defeat Charlotte to keep season - and pride - alive.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Knee
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Hip
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
HORNETS
Damion Baugh: Out - G League
Josh Green: Probable - Shoulder
Tre Mann: Out - Back
Tidjane Salaun: Probable - Anke
Grant Williams: Out - Knee
Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring
Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist
Here is the game preview:
Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3.5, OddsShark
VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series advantage, winning both games on the road in Charlotte. The HEAT has now won 13 of the last 16 overall against the Hornets. The HEAT are 79-49 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 34-30 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Jaime Jaquez
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Miles Bridges
C Jusuf Nurkic
F KJ Simpson
F Daquan Jeffries
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Even right now, the games that we’ve lost, there still is an expectation that things have to be earned. And he’s learning at an exponential rate, that I think other young guys, you just don’t get that luxury, you’re just being gifted minutes. Because there’s an accountability to it. And I’ll tell you what, we’re seeing some progress in the little things.”
