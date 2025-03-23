Inside The Heat

Heat Vs. Hornets Injury Report: The Latest Playing Status On Bam Adebayo

The Heat host the lowly Charlotte Hornets in a must-win contest Sunday night.

Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Miami Heat veteran Bam Adebayo may not see the court Sunday night. Adebayo is questionable with a knee injury, listed as a game-time decision against the Hornets. As the Heat's reunion with Jimmy Butler approaches, they need to defeat Charlotte to keep season - and pride - alive.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Knee

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Hip

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

HORNETS

Damion Baugh: Out - G League

Josh Green: Probable - Shoulder

Tre Mann: Out - Back

Tidjane Salaun: Probable - Anke

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring

Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist

Here is the game preview:

Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

﻿Betting line: Heat -3.5, OddsShark﻿

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series advantage, winning both games on the road in Charlotte. The HEAT has now won 13 of the last 16 overall against the Hornets. The HEAT are 79-49 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 34-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Jaime Jaquez

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Miles Bridges

C Jusuf Nurkic

F KJ Simpson

F Daquan Jeffries

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Even right now, the games that we’ve lost, there still is an expectation that things have to be earned. And he’s learning at an exponential rate, that I think other young guys, you just don’t get that luxury, you’re just being gifted minutes. Because there’s an accountability to it. And I’ll tell you what, we’re seeing some progress in the little things.”

