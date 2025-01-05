Heat vs. Jazz Takeaways: Miami Annihilated By Second Worst Team In The West
The first game during Jimmy Butler's suspension ended in absolute failure for the Miami Heat (17-16), who were blown out by the Utah Jazz (8-25) 136-100.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo arguably had the worst game of his career.
If it wasn’t for his seven rebounds in the first quarter, there was nothing Adebayo did well offensively beyond six free-throw attempts. He finished with four points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 0 percent shooting. This was the first game since 2019 Adebayo had not recorded a made shot. He also had three careless turnovers. Without Butler, he cannot have these types of performances if the Heat will stand a chance against any team in the league.
2. The Jazz dominated the Heat on the boards all game.
The Jazz finished with 52 total rebounds and 16 offensive rebounds compared to the Heat’s 32 rebounds and five offensive rebounds. At some point, the Heat have to try playing Adebayo and Kel’el Ware together because this lack of size has been a constant factor in most of their losses this year. In the blowout, this would have been the perfect time to try it out, as they had nothing else to lose before waiving the white flag and putting all the reserves in.
3. Tyler Herro had one of his rare off-games of the season.
Herro has been very efficient this season, with career highs in several categories. Tonight was not one of those games, as he finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 33.3 percent shooting and 12.5 percent from three-point range. He was nowhere near as ineffective as Adebayo, but he also faces the same fate of having to play well, or this Heat roster will struggle against anyone.
4. Nikola Jovic was one of the rare positives for the Heat tonight.
Jovic was one of the surprise changes to the starting lineup Erik Spoelstra hinted at before the game, and he did not disappoint. Since being a part of the rotation again, Jovic has gained confidence, as he is having the best season of his career. He finished with 17 points, one rebound, and three assists on 50 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. More impressively, he finished with two steals and two blocks.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.