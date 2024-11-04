Inside The Heat

Heat vs. Kings Injury Report: Miami And Sacramento Set For Rare Full-Strength Clash

Anthony Pasciolla

Feb 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat (3-2) are at home on Monday evening for a matchup against the Sacramento Kings (3-3) at 8:15 ET.

The Heat are coming off a dominant victory over the Washington Wizards in Mexico City while the Kings were defeated in an overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 2.

Here's the full injury report for the game:

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

KINGS

Devin Carter: Out - Shoulder

Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League

Orlando Robinson: Out - Knee

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Illness

If Huerter is able to play in tonight's game, it's essentially a full health clash.

Here's more information about the game:

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: : The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, has now won three straight against Sacramento, including six of the last eight overall. The Heat are 47-24 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season,
including 31-5 in home games and 16-19 in road games. The Heat are coming off a victory against the Washington Wizards.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

KINGS 

F Keegan Murray

F DeMar DeRozan

C Domantas Sabonis 

G De'Aaron Fox

G Doug McDermott 

MORE HEAT NEWS

Warriors 'Monitoring' Possible Blockbuster Trade For Heat Star As Shakeup Looms

Miami Heat Icon Goran Dragic Thrilled To Join NBA's Efforts In Mexico City

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com