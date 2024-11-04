Heat vs. Kings Injury Report: Miami And Sacramento Set For Rare Full-Strength Clash
The Miami Heat (3-2) are at home on Monday evening for a matchup against the Sacramento Kings (3-3) at 8:15 ET.
The Heat are coming off a dominant victory over the Washington Wizards in Mexico City while the Kings were defeated in an overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 2.
Here's the full injury report for the game:
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
KINGS
Devin Carter: Out - Shoulder
Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League
Orlando Robinson: Out - Knee
Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Illness
If Huerter is able to play in tonight's game, it's essentially a full health clash.
Here's more information about the game:
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2
VITALS: : The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, has now won three straight against Sacramento, including six of the last eight overall. The Heat are 47-24 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season,
including 31-5 in home games and 16-19 in road games. The Heat are coming off a victory against the Washington Wizards.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
KINGS
F Keegan Murray
F DeMar DeRozan
C Domantas Sabonis
G De'Aaron Fox
G Doug McDermott
