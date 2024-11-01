Warriors 'Monitoring' Possible Blockbuster Trade For Heat Star As Shakeup Looms
The Golden State Warriors desire championship contention, not a rebuild.
This becomes obvious when recalling offseason reports about the Warriors' interest in acquiring Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen, former Los Angeles Clipper Paul George, or Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler. Apparently Golden State's front office isn't giving up on the idea of landing the Heat's star forward.
The Athletic's Sam Amick shared the Warriors are more than ever willing to part ways with rising star Jonathan Kuminga while monitoring how things play out in Miami.
"Yet while rival executives believe the Warriors are more willing than ever to include Kuminga in a trade of significant magnitude," Amick wrote. "The fact remains that they’re setting their sights very high in terms of possible targets."
Coach Steve Kerr recently moved Kuminga to the bench, even in the absence of starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. It came as quite the shock to the NBA community, but it made clear he's not an untouchable piece of the roster.
"One name to monitor is Jimmy Butler, the 35-year-old Miami Heat star who league sources say drew interest from the Warriors during the offseason and who did not come to terms on an extension. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer," Amick shared.
