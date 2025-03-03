Heat vs Knicks Takeaways: Miami Heat Blow 19-Point Lead In Overtime Loss
The Miami Heat (28-31) blow another huge lead and fall in overtime against the New York Knicks (40-20) 116-112.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Kel’el Ware sets a new career high in blocks.
Ware finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks on 85.7 percent shooting and missed his only three-point attempt. His rim protection allowed him to double his previous career-high three blocks through the third quarter. He also tied his career high with six dunks in the game. Unfortunately, his rhythm ended when Mitchell Robinson fell on his leg at the end of the third quarter, and he didn’t return until the overtime.
2. Bam Adebayo’s efficient night led the way for the Heat throughout the game.
Adebayo finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 75 percent shooting and missed both three-point attempts. Most of his success came as he was constantly hitting shots from mid-range. The Heat’s offense struggled late in the game whenever they went away from Adebayo’s scoring.
3. Tyler Herro struggled to build rhythm with his shots all game.
Herro finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on 33.3 percent shooting and 18.2 percent from three-point range. After the first half, Herro was ice-cold for most of the game. Outside of Adebayo and a few stretches from Alec Burks hitting timely shots, nobody else could score for the Heat consistently late in the game. Despite struggling, Herro kept shooting during points when Adebayo was very much in rhythm.
4. Alec Burks continues to excel when given enough minutes.
Burks finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 80 percent shooting and 80 percent from three-point range. With Herro struggling from the perimeter, his shooting was essential as the Heat don’t have any other shooters besides Duncan Robinson, who also struggled. Burks earned the starting spot with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Andrew Wiggins both out with sprained ankles.
MIAMI HEAT FRONT OFFICE REMAINS IN TOP FIVE AFTER TRADE DEADLINE
The best quality of the Miami Heat organization is their resiliency and ability to perform expectations.
The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the league, having won three championships and made seven Finals appearances. Since 2020, they have been the only team other than the Boston Celtics to have been to the Finals twice. However, their success came from Jimmy Butler's leadership. Since trading him to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat have set their roster for the future.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 30 NBA front offices and separated them into different tiers. The top three teams in the “Nearly Perfect” first tier were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. The Heat were fourth and the only team in the second tier, “We Trust The Track Record, But…” Quinn praised the Heat for their recent success with their remaining two All-Stars they drafted.
“Their two All-Stars were drafted at No. 13 overall (Tyler Herro) and No. 14 overall (Bam Adebayo),” Quinn said. “There's a real chance that they add a No. 15 overall All-Star (promising center Kel'El Ware) to that list in the near future. No team has had more success with undrafted free agents. Andy Elisburg is one of the most revered capologists in basketball. Mickey Arison may not spend at Joe Lacob's level, but money has rarely been an issue for the Heat, and he stays out of Pat Riley's way.”
His main problems with the Heat’s front office have been their last two off-season shortcomings. The failure to bring in a star in Damian Lillard after he requested to be traded to the team specifically in 2023 and Butler’s exit are two huge stains on the organization.
“There is perhaps more collective basketball genius in Miami than in any other organization in the NBA,” Quinn explained. “Nobody ever leaves the Heat front office. If they need to adjust, they can do so. But given the way the Butler and Lillard situations played out, they have to be dinged, if only slightly.”
DWYANE WADE FELT “BETRAYED” WHEN HEAT GAVE $98-MILLION CONTRACT TO EX-TEAMMATE
With the Miami Heat under scrutiny for not taking care of Jimmy Butler financially, Dwyane Wade explains why he left the team in 2016.
Fans have blamed Pat Riley for the Heat’s current predicament but Wade was more critical of team owner Micky Arison.
On the Underground Lounge podcast with Lou Williams and Spank Horton, Wade explained his eventual exit came when Arison refused to pay him what he wanted.
“At the end of the day, Chris got his max, but Chris ain’t selling no (expletive) tickets,” Wade said. “You see those jerseys in here? They’re coming to see the kid. So pay me my due, and we’ll be good. I ain’t asking for a lot. The next year, I said hey, I’m opting out and I did. My agent was sick at the time, and I brought the Arisons into my home because we could negotiate this ourselves. So I wanted a three-year deal to take me out, and I wanted a certain amount of money. And they wouldn’t do it.”
Wade explained that he felt betrayed mainly because the Heat paid others over him despite coming off an All-Star season and for everything else he did for the franchise.
“They wanted to be big players in free agency, and they wanted to go after Kevin Durant,” Wade explained. “We had Hassan Whiteside, who was the player that came out of the G-League and had a great year, but he was up for $100 million. And I’m sitting here like, `I want young fella to get his money, but y’all about to give him money over me?' Like, take care of me first, then take care of young fella. They didn’t do that, and they didn’t get Kevin Durant. Now I’m getting pissed because my phone once again is not ringing and I just came off a good year. These moments right here are the moments of teaching, and I have to teach my kids how to stand up for their (expletive) selves. I just can’t keep taking it.”'
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook