Heat vs Raptors Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Struggles In Loss To Toronto
The Miami Heat (9-9) lost to the Toronto Raptors (6-15) 119-116.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Jimmy Butler was injured again.
Before the injury, Butler started ramping up his production in the second half. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 66.7 percent shooting and did not attempt any three-point shots. He was playing fine, but the Heat needed more from him, with everyone struggling to score besides Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.
2. Bam Adebayo struggles to score again.
At this point in the season, it is fair to say the Heat cannot consistently rely on Adebayo to score 18 points per game. This is disappointing, considering he has averaged more than 18 in his previous four seasons. He finished with 13 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists on 38.5 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. With Butler getting older, Adebayo needs to step up and produce as he was in the past.
3. Terry Rozier is finding his groove in his bench role.
Before these last two games against the Raptors and his breakout game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Rozier was looking as if he provided zero value to the team. Now, he shows he is willing to fit in a different role off the bench. He finished with 17 points, one rebound, and five assists on 41.7 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three-point range. One factor which has led to his recent success is his catch-and-shoot attempts from the perimeter.
4. Tyler Herro shines again for the Heat.
Herro has been consistently a top player for this team. He finished with 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 56.3 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. Without his elite shooting and scoring, the Heat would have had no chance of winning this game. With Erik Spoelstra’s new approach in a heavy three-point-oriented offense, Herro’s six threes may happen much more often.
