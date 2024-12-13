Heat vs. Raptors Takeaways: Tyler Herro Continues To Make His All-Star Case
The Miami Heat (13-10) handle business against the Toronto Raptors (7-19) 114-104.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro continues to prove he is playing at an All-Star caliber.
Herro finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 69.2 percent shooting and 57.1 percent from three-point range. Not only is Herro almost a guaranteed lock for at least four three-pointers a game, but his improvement in attacking the basket and converting in the paint is the biggest reason for the best season of his career.
2. Bam Adebayo is back to the player everyone expected of him.
Despite a terrible start to the season, Adebayo has been playing his best basketball of late. He finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists on 47.1 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Over the last six games, he has been imposing his strength and aggressive on the boards, averaging 13.1 rebounds.
3. Nikola Jovic performs in a return to the Heat rotation.
Jovic finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 80 percent shooting and was perfect on both attempts from three-point range. Before this game against the Raptors, Jovic had not played since November 24th, when he played only six minutes. Jovic has admitted he hasn’t played up to Erik Spoelstra’s standards and said he will play better. He looks for another opportunity in the next game against the Detroit Pistons.
4. Dru Smith continues to prove why he’s earned Erik Spoelstra’s trust in the rotation.
Smith finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 42.9 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was the Heat's first player to come into the game off the bench, and his impact was clear because the Raptors' offense seemed to stall. This is now back-to-back games of at least 11 points and at least 25 minutes of playing time for Smith.
