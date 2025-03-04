Heat vs Wizards Takeaways: Miami Heat Back In Win Column With Blowout Victory
The Miami Heat (29-31) took care of business against the Washington Wizards (11-49) 106-90.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo led both teams in scoring and set a new career milestone.
Adebayo finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on 43.8 percent shooting and missed both three-point attempts. He took advantage of Wizards rookie Alex Sarr on several pick-and-roll plays for easy lobs at the rim. Adebayo didn't have much rebound competition with Kel’el Ware out with a sprained ankle. This allowed him to set a new record as he became the all-time leader in double-doubles for the Heat as he passed Rony Seikaly.
2. Tyler Herro was back on track with his efficiency.
Herro finished with 16 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 60 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. He made up for his struggles against the New York Knicks by knocking down three shots from deep. Beyond the Knicks game, his playmaking and elite shooting have been a huge reason the Heat have won three of their last four games.
3. Pelle Larsson set a new career high in scoring and assists.
Larsson finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 54.5 percent shooting and 25 percent from three-point range. He took advantage of the Heat missing five key rotational players due to injury and earned playing the second most minutes he’s played in his rookie season. With the increased playing time, Larsson set new career highs in points and assists.
4. Once again, Duncan Robinson’s scoring was a key factor in the Heat's win.
Robinson finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and one assist on 53.8 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three-point range. In addition to Herro’s shooting over the last four games, Robinson has been highly effective from the perimeter and in scoring. Over this stretch, he averaged 17.8 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 46.9 percent from three-point range, and 72.4 percent on true shooting. On Wednesday, he looks to continue this hot streak in a big game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
DWYANE WADE FELT “BETRAYED” WHEN HEAT GAVE $98-MILLION CONTRACT TO EX-TEAMMATE
With the Miami Heat under scrutiny for not taking care of Jimmy Butler financially, Dwyane Wade explains why he left the team in 2016.
Fans have blamed Pat Riley for the Heat’s current predicament but Wade was more critical of team owner Micky Arison.
On the Underground Lounge podcast with Lou Williams and Spank Horton, Wade explained his eventual exit came when Arison refused to pay him what he wanted.
“At the end of the day, Chris got his max, but Chris ain’t selling no (expletive) tickets,” Wade said. “You see those jerseys in here? They’re coming to see the kid. So pay me my due, and we’ll be good. I ain’t asking for a lot. The next year, I said hey, I’m opting out and I did. My agent was sick at the time, and I brought the Arisons into my home because we could negotiate this ourselves. So I wanted a three-year deal to take me out, and I wanted a certain amount of money. And they wouldn’t do it.”
Wade explained that he felt betrayed mainly because the Heat paid others over him despite coming off an All-Star season and for everything else he did for the franchise.
“They wanted to be big players in free agency, and they wanted to go after Kevin Durant,” Wade explained. “We had Hassan Whiteside, who was the player that came out of the G-League and had a great year, but he was up for $100 million. And I’m sitting here like, `I want young fella to get his money, but y’all about to give him money over me?' Like, take care of me first, then take care of young fella. They didn’t do that, and they didn’t get Kevin Durant. Now I’m getting pissed because my phone once again is not ringing and I just came off a good year. These moments right here are the moments of teaching, and I have to teach my kids how to stand up for their (expletive) selves. I just can’t keep taking it.”'
MIAMI HEAT FRONT OFFICE REMAINS IN TOP FIVE AFTER TRADE DEADLINE
The best quality of the Miami Heat organization is their resiliency and ability to perform expectations.
The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the league, having won three championships and made seven Finals appearances. Since 2020, they have been the only team other than the Boston Celtics to have been to the Finals twice. However, their success came from Jimmy Butler's leadership. Since trading him to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat have set their roster for the future.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 30 NBA front offices and separated them into different tiers. The top three teams in the “Nearly Perfect” first tier were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. The Heat were fourth and the only team in the second tier, “We Trust The Track Record, But…” Quinn praised the Heat for their recent success with their remaining two All-Stars they drafted.
“Their two All-Stars were drafted at No. 13 overall (Tyler Herro) and No. 14 overall (Bam Adebayo),” Quinn said. “There's a real chance that they add a No. 15 overall All-Star (promising center Kel'El Ware) to that list in the near future. No team has had more success with undrafted free agents. Andy Elisburg is one of the most revered capologists in basketball. Mickey Arison may not spend at Joe Lacob's level, but money has rarely been an issue for the Heat, and he stays out of Pat Riley's way.”
His main problems with the Heat’s front office have been their last two off-season shortcomings. The failure to bring in a star in Damian Lillard after he requested to be traded to the team specifically in 2023 and Butler’s exit are two huge stains on the organization.
“There is perhaps more collective basketball genius in Miami than in any other organization in the NBA,” Quinn explained. “Nobody ever leaves the Heat front office. If they need to adjust, they can do so. But given the way the Butler and Lillard situations played out, they have to be dinged, if only slightly.”
