How Many Miami Heat Players Have Made the All-Star Game?

Jake Elman

Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) shoots the ball during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro earned All-Star honors for the first time this season.

Herro will represent the inconsistent Heat in San Francisco on Sunday night. He is the 11th player in Heat history to make an All-Star Game.

Here are the other 10 players who earned All-Star honors while with the Heat.

Alonzo Mourning, center: 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001, and 2002

Tim Hardaway, guard: 1997 and 1998

Anthony Mason, forward/center: 2001

Dwyane Wade, guard: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019

Shaquille O’Neal, center: 2005, 2006, and 2007

Chris Bosh, forward: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016

LeBron James, forward: 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014

Goran Dragić, guard: 2018

Bam Adebayo, center: 2020, 2023, and 2024

Jimmy Butler, forward: 2020 and 2022

O’Neal (2006), Wade (2006, 2012, and 2013), Bosh (2012 and 2013), and James (2012 and 2013) all won the finals in seasons they reached the All-Star Game.

We’ll see if Herro and the Heat have the same luck this summer.

NEW DATA FAVORS LEBRON, WADE

Sportradar compiled a list of the “best teammate pairs” in league history based on winning percentage. The criteria: the pair must have won an MVP, earned first-team All-NBA honors, and reached at least three All-Star Games. 

James and Wade are one of only 11 such pairs to win at least 70% of their games; the duo played 371 games together. Somewhat surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant top the list at 78%. 

Curry and Durant’s presence is only especially interesting because they’re significantly higher than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The legendary Chicago Bulls duo “only” won 74% of their games, though they tallied six titles.

Let us know your favorite NBA superstar duo. 

