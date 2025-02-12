How Many Miami Heat Players Have Made the All-Star Game?
Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro earned All-Star honors for the first time this season.
Herro will represent the inconsistent Heat in San Francisco on Sunday night. He is the 11th player in Heat history to make an All-Star Game.
Here are the other 10 players who earned All-Star honors while with the Heat.
Alonzo Mourning, center: 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001, and 2002
Tim Hardaway, guard: 1997 and 1998
Anthony Mason, forward/center: 2001
Dwyane Wade, guard: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019
Shaquille O’Neal, center: 2005, 2006, and 2007
Chris Bosh, forward: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016
LeBron James, forward: 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014
Goran Dragić, guard: 2018
Bam Adebayo, center: 2020, 2023, and 2024
Jimmy Butler, forward: 2020 and 2022
O’Neal (2006), Wade (2006, 2012, and 2013), Bosh (2012 and 2013), and James (2012 and 2013) all won the finals in seasons they reached the All-Star Game.
We’ll see if Herro and the Heat have the same luck this summer.
NEW DATA FAVORS LEBRON, WADE
Sportradar compiled a list of the “best teammate pairs” in league history based on winning percentage. The criteria: the pair must have won an MVP, earned first-team All-NBA honors, and reached at least three All-Star Games.
James and Wade are one of only 11 such pairs to win at least 70% of their games; the duo played 371 games together. Somewhat surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant top the list at 78%.
Curry and Durant’s presence is only especially interesting because they’re significantly higher than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The legendary Chicago Bulls duo “only” won 74% of their games, though they tallied six titles.
Let us know your favorite NBA superstar duo.
