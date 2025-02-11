Heat Predicted To Acquire $76 Million Guard Via Buyout To Complement Tyler Herro
The Miami Heat clearly have a desire to continue competing in the Eastern Conference, which was made apparent by their return package in the Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade.
Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and Davion Mitchell are win-now players who fit nicely alongside the star tandem of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Although the trade deadline is past, the Heat's front office could turn to the buyout market for additional talent.
YouTube channel Heat Report By Chat Sports predicts the Heat will acquire Washington Wizards guard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart if his contract is bought out.
"But he [Bruce Brown] is not my No. 1 target, that would be Marcus Smart," YouTuber Nic Rohloff began. "It's unclear if they are going to buy him out, you'll have to see if Smart wants to get bought out. Smart really doesn't fit with that group. Does Marcus Smart prioritize wanting to be on a winning basketball team like the Miami Heat or stay and make sure he's guaranteed $20 million next season?"
Smart is the perfect style of guard to pair alongside Herro in the backcourt, especially considering Terry Rozier's struggles this season. As previously mentioned, he is a former DPOY who can score and make plays for his teammates when needed.
The only major concern is his ability to stay healthy, appearing in 19 games this season and 20 the previous.
