Heat Fans Blast Terry Rozier After Latest Mediocre Outing
The Miami Heat can’t move veteran guard Terry Rozier anytime soon, not with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror.
With a trade impossible, Heat fans want to see the next best thing: Rozier on the bench.
“Dude has lost us so many games, Reddit user Organic-Manner-2969 wrote. “Bench this fool.”
They weren’t alone in bashing Rozier following Monday’s loss to the Celtics. Rozier tallied nine points on only 4-of-12 shooting against his former team; he added three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench.
Boston outscored Miami by 23 points with Rozier on the court.
“I turned the game off after I watched him brick a step back 3 early in the shot clock,” APx_22 commented.
Added Jazzlike_Wait1: “Terry really is Scary.”
Opponents have outscored the Heat by 53 points with Rozier on the floor over the last four games. Miami dropped three of those four and fell under .500 on Monday.
“I hate to blame one player EVER, but watching Rozier play he is actually tanking our entire team,” Biscayne-Buckets22 wrote.
“If he isn’t out of the rotation ASAP our season might be totally lost.”
Others pinned the blame on coach Erik Spoelstra. Rozier remains a key part of the Heat rotation despite losing his starting job in late November.
“Terry and Spo have lost us so many games this year it’s actually insane,” manor002 commented.
Miami started Alec Burks and the recently acquired Davion Mitchell in the backcourt on Monday. All-Star Tyler Herro missed the loss with a stomach illness.
Can Rozier—and, by extension, the 25-26 Heat—turn things around as the playoffs draw closer? Fans certainly seem skeptical.
“He will lead us to the promised land of .500,” binokyo10 said.
WIGGINS EARNS MURAL SPOT
Andrew Wiggins made his Miami Heat debut in Monday’s loss to the rival Celtics.
In joining the Heat, Wiggins earned his place on a popular Miami mural.
Miami artist Kyle Holbrook officially added Wiggins to his iconic 50-foot-high mural in Wynwood. The new artwork depicts Wiggins in a teal jersey.
Holbrook began removing ex-Heat forward Jimmy Butler from the mural last Friday. Miami sent Butler to the Warriors in a five-team, nine-player trade last week.
“Several new Heat players, recently acquired through trades, as well as standout rookies who have been making waves, will soon take his place,” Holbrook said Friday.
Wiggins tallied 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in Monday’s 103-85 loss. Boston outscored Miami by 22 points with Wiggins on the floor.
WADE APPROVES OF SERENA
Social media appeared mixed (to say the least) about Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Wade certainly approved of one part.
Tennis great Serena Williams made a cameo appearance during Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.” Lamar and Williams both hail from Compton, Calif.
Williams’ appearance was especially noteworthy given her ties to Drake, the subject of “Not Like Us.” The tennis champion dated Drake over a decade ago.
Williams posted an Instagram video of her dancing during Lamar’s performance. Wade commented with three “fire” emojis.
“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” Williams wrote in another post.
MORE HEAT NEWS
New Data Ranks Dwyane Wade, LeBron James Among Greatest NBA Duos
Heat Predicted To Acquire $76 Million Guard Via Buyout To Complement Tyler Herro
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.