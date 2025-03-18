How Miami Heat Fans Reacted To Monday's Loss To New York Knicks
The slippery slope for the Miami Heat continues.
They suffered their fourth straight blowout loss and eight consecutive overall after falling to the New York Knicks (43-24) on Monday night.
A first-quarter double-digit lead slowly evaporated and quickly became a New York blowout.
Outside of shooting guard Duncan Robinson, the Heat went 1-of-14 from 3-point range. Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 20-point performances but got just eight combined points from starters Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith on 31 percent shooting. Bam Adebayo reached double digits but scored just 12 on 12 shots.
Knicks stars Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 51 points on 64.5 percent shooting. The Knicks shot 47.1 percent from the arc, with Bridges, Towns, and Landry Shamet each knocking down 3 of their own.
"Miami Heat Culture: 10 games below .500 for the first time since 2017; 8 straight losses, the longest losing streak in the Erik Spoelstra era (since 2008); 3 games in a row scoring less than 100 points, the first time this has happened to the team since 2018," one user said.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is still experiencing a renaissance with the Golden State Warriors, infuriating Heat fans and fueling opposing fanbases.
The Heat play the Detroit Pistons (37-31) Wednesday night.
