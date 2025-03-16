How Miami Heat Fans Reacted To Saturday's Loss To Memphis Grizzlies
Whenever Miami Heat fans thought the losing streak couldn't get any worse, Saturday night happened. Instead of a fourth-quarter collapse or blown lead, the Heat's seventh consecutive loss came in the form of a 34-point defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.
"Who built this sorry ass team," one fan said. "You guys lose Jimmy and all of a sudden become one of the worst teams in the NBA. People always trying to hype up Herro and Bam but without Jimmy they are terrible, who cares if they put up garbage time numbers if they lose almost every game."
Duncan Robinson, Andrew Wiggins, and Tyler Herro combined for just 16 points on 6-of-23 shooting, including a Robinson zero-point performance.
"It's make no difference who the heat draft or sign in free agency if Spo is the coach," another user tweeted. "The heat have done this before and the players were the escape goats. But Spo hasn't improved as a coach. Same dumb offensive game plan since LeBron played here. Time for a divorce."
With nothing much to look forward to, fans are now calling for the team to tank the rest of the season.
Or, they just imagine that's already the direction with the struggles.
The Heat still rank ninth in the Eastern Conference, but the gap between them and the No. 8 Orlando Magic continues to widen. They face the New York Knicks (42-24) Monday night.
