How Miami Heat's Twitter Reacted To Wednesday's Loss To Detroit Pistons
The Miami Heat now leads the league in this area.
They officially have the longest active losing streak in the NBA after dropping their ninth consecutive Wednesday night. A game-winner by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham sent the Heat packing...in their own stadium.
"The part that gets me is you guys were on track to win," one user tweeted. "You held a pretty good lead most of the game. And you blew it…you had shitty turnovers…no playmaking. No assists from Herro in the 4th quarter at all…you just choked."
The pain of a blowout loss may sting, but these defeats are arguably even worse. They give fans optimism of victory before it's snatched away in the final moments.
You couldn't ask much more offensively from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who combined for 59 points in a star duo performance. Fans once again call for Pat Riley to acquire another star player to elevate Miami back to playoff contention.
At this point, it seems like Heat fans are just looking for a victory. Not a late season turnaround or miracle postseason run. Just to be victorious once again.
The Heat fell to 10th in the Eastern Conference, tied in record with the Chicago Bulls. They play the Houston Rockets (45-25) Friday night. The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the league with eight consecutive victories.
