How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -4.5, Vegas Insider
VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Bulls recorded a, 133-124, win in Chicago on 2/4. The Heat are 64-66 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-28 in home games and 27-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Bam Adebayo
F Kevin Love
F Pelle Larsson
BULLS
F Matas Buzelis
F Josh Giddey
C Zach Collins
G Coby White
G Tre Jones
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Cold
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
Kel'el Ware: Questionable - Knee
BULLS
Lonzo Ball: Doubtful - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
Tucker Horton: Probable - Ankle
Coby White: Probable - Toe
Nikola Vucevic: Doubtful - Calf
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to Minnesota Timberwolves: “Even with this result, I hope Heat Nation and the fans can really appreciate how hard our guys are competing when it was over. And we ain’t going anywhere. We’re going to get this right. I know it seems like we’re constantly saying that after the game, but these experiences are going to harden us, steel us until we get this breakthrough that I feel like our locker room deserves.”

